Russian govt mulls selling 10.9 percent in diamond miner Alrosa: Interfax
February 29, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Russian govt mulls selling 10.9 percent in diamond miner Alrosa: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government is discussing the sale of a 10.9 percent stake in the country’s diamond miner Alrosa (ALRS.MM), Interfax news agency on Monday quoted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying.

After the sale of the 10.9 percent stake, Russia’s government and the Yakutia Republic, where Alrosa’s main deposits of diamonds are located, would each retain 33 percent stakes in Alrosa, the agency quoted Siluanov as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

