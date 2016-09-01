FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian state fund aims to take part in Bashneft privatization
September 1, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Russian state fund aims to take part in Bashneft privatization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is aiming to take part in the privatization of oil producer Bashneft, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the fund, said on Thursday.

"We certainly will participate in Bashneft (privatization)," he told reporters.

The Russian government plans to sell a 50.08 percent stake in Bashneft. The stake has been valued at around 300 billion roubles ($4.6 billion).

The RDIF plans to look for investors and bid itself for one tenth of the Bashneft stake being offered, Dmitriev said. He compared the fund's plans with a model previously used when it took part in the privatization of diamond producer Alrosa earlier this year.

Sovereign funds in the Arab world and Asia have showed an interest in Bashneft's privatization, Dmitriev said.

($1 = 65.2467 roubles)

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
