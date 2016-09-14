FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia's EconMin says finalizing Bashneft's stake sale parameters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 14, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Russia's EconMin says finalizing Bashneft's stake sale parameters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the headquarters of Bashneft oil company in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry is working towards finalizing a framework of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft's privatization where new bidders for the state's stake could emerge, the ministry said on Wednesday.

In emailed reply to Reuters questions, the ministry said it was working on finalizing "parameters, demand, valuation and the form" of oil firm's stake sale. The state has planned to sell nearly 51 percent stake in Bashneft.

"It may happen that new bidders may emerge... Privatization could happen any time in 2016", the ministry said. It added that Ernst & Young valuation of the stake of between 297 billion rubles to 315 billion rubles ($4.6-4.9 billion) remains relevant till the end of this year.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.