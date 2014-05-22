FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No urgent need to privatize Rosneft: Russian deputy PM
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 22, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

No urgent need to privatize Rosneft: Russian deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov takes part in the Reuters Investment Summit in Moscow September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - There is no urgent need to privatize oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM)> this year, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday.

“There is no urgent need now at all,” he told journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. “There are none of the preconditions for going onto the market and for negotiating now with potential buyers ... The budget situation is stable for now and there is no need for additional revenues from such an urgent sale.”

Russian officials have said in recent days that the government may privatize a 19.5 percent stake in the state-owned oil giant as early as this autumn or in 2015.

Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.