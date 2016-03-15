Russia prepares for Bashneft, Alrosa and VTB stake sales

A worker walks past an oil tank at the Bashneft-Ufimsky refinery plant (Bashneft - UNPZ) outside Ufa, Bashkortostan, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government has set the wheels in motion for the sale of state stakes in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM), diamond producer Alrosa (ALRS.MM) and state bank VTB (VTBR.MM), four financial sources told Reuters.

Under pressure from low oil prices, the cornerstone of the Russian economy, the government has been looking for new revenue sources to prevent its budget deficit rising above 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

The sources said the government had sent requests for proposals (RFP) from banks on advisory roles for the sales of 50.08 percent in Bashneft, 10.9 percent in Alrosa and 10.9 percent in VTB.

Based on current market capitalizations, the stakes could fetch 433 billion rubles ($6.10 billion), Reuters calculations show.

The Federal Agency for State Property Management holds 50.08 percent of Bashneft while 25 percent is held by the Republic of Bashkortostan. The same agency holds 60.93 percent of VTB and 43.93 percent of Alrosa.

In a written reply to Reuters’ request for comment, the Economy Ministry, to which the state property management agency reports, confirmed it has sent RFP for Bashneft, Alrosa and VTB.

“The deadline for banks showing or not showing their interest to take part in share sales is March 21,” the ministry said.

One source said that in the case of VTB, Russia’s second-biggest bank by assets, it is important for the government to retain control of 50 percent.

“As I understand, in Alrosa’s sale, the talk is about parity with Yakutia and its municipalities,” a second source said.

The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25 percent of the company, while its municipalities control another 8 percent, bringing Yakutia’s total holdings in the world’s top diamond producer by volume to 33 percent.

A fifth source who is familiar with situation said his understanding is that it had been decided that Bashkortostan’s stake in Bashneft is “not to be touched at this point”.