FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abramovich to buy Moscow office complex for up to $800 million: sources
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 27, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Abramovich to buy Moscow office complex for up to $800 million: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Billionaire Roman Abramovich is close to buying one of the biggest top-end office complexes in Moscow for up to $800 million in what would be Russia’s second-largest office deal, three sources told Reuters.

White Gardens, a development comprising two buildings in Moscow’s business district, is the second stage of the White Square complex recently bought by Russian company O1 Properties for about $1 billion.

The sellers, a consortium of developer AIG/Lincoln and Russian bank VTB Capital, are close to selling White Gardens to Abramovich’s investment vehicle Millhouse, two sources close to the deal and a market source said.

The complex, offering 64,000 square meters of space of which one third is already leased, is due to be completed in 2014, according to Moscow property consultants. The tenants include law firm Baker & McKenzie and private equity firm Baring Vostok.

AIG/Lincoln, VTB Capital, a unit of VTB (VTBR.MM), Millhouse, and property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) (JLL.N), which is advising on the deal, all declined to comment.

Moscow’s rents for top-end office space have risen to $1,150 per square meter per year from around $700 in 2009, according to JLL, but have yet to reach the levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.