FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2013 / 8:28 PM / 5 years ago

Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police said they detained 14 people on Red Square outside the Kremlin on Monday after protesters unfurled a banner bearing a crude slogan and set off smoke bombs.

The activists were protesting against legislation initiated by President Vladimir Putin that would increase punishments for violating rules requiring Russians to register their place of residence with the authorities.

Photos on the Internet showed a line of activists, the red brick Kremlin wall behind them, holding a long black banner with an expletive referring to the legislation, which critics see as a restriction on freedom of movement.

Moscow police said 14 people were detained “for trying to hold an unsanctioned demonstration in the central part of the city”, state-run News agency RIA reported.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.