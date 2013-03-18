Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police said they detained 14 people on Red Square outside the Kremlin on Monday after protesters unfurled a banner bearing a crude slogan and set off smoke bombs.

The activists were protesting against legislation initiated by President Vladimir Putin that would increase punishments for violating rules requiring Russians to register their place of residence with the authorities.

Photos on the Internet showed a line of activists, the red brick Kremlin wall behind them, holding a long black banner with an expletive referring to the legislation, which critics see as a restriction on freedom of movement.

Moscow police said 14 people were detained “for trying to hold an unsanctioned demonstration in the central part of the city”, state-run News agency RIA reported.