FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian police, protesters scuffle at anti-Putin rally
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 6, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Russian police, protesters scuffle at anti-Putin rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Riot police try to remove fences from participants of a "march of the million" opposition protest in central Moscow May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Riot police hauled away dozens of protesters and at least two opposition leaders on Sunday after scuffles broke out at a demonstration against Vladimir Putin’s return to Russia’s presidency, witnesses said.

A long line of OMON riot police held back protesters at a square across the Moscow river from the Kremlin and beat some with batons. Some of the protesters threw plastic bottles and one threw a smoke bomb, Reuters reporters on the scene said.

Those taken away by police included two opposition leaders, Alexei Navalny and Sergei Udaltsov, the witnesses said.

Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel and Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Timothy Heritage

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.