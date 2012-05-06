Russian police, protesters scuffle at anti-Putin rally

Riot police try to remove fences from participants of a "march of the million" opposition protest in central Moscow May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Riot police hauled away dozens of protesters and at least two opposition leaders on Sunday after scuffles broke out at a demonstration against Vladimir Putin’s return to Russia’s presidency, witnesses said.

A long line of OMON riot police held back protesters at a square across the Moscow river from the Kremlin and beat some with batons. Some of the protesters threw plastic bottles and one threw a smoke bomb, Reuters reporters on the scene said.

Those taken away by police included two opposition leaders, Alexei Navalny and Sergei Udaltsov, the witnesses said.