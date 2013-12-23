Freed Pussy Riot member dismisses Putin's amnesty as 'PR stunt'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot, dismissed a prison amnesty that led to her early release on Monday as a ‘PR stunt’ and said she would have refused to leave jail if that had been an option.

“I do not think it is a humanitarian act,” Alyokhina said of the amnesty, which was initiated by President Vladimir Putin, in comments to Russian internet and TV channel Dozhd. “I think it is a PR stunt.”