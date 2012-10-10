FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian court upholds jail for two Pussy Riot members, frees third
October 10, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian appeals court on Wednesday upheld the two-year jail sentences handed down to two members of punk band Pussy Riot for a protest against Vladimir Putin in a cathedral but freed a third member by suspending her sentence.

A Moscow City Court judge said the court was leaving the sentences in place for Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and Maria Alyokhina, 24, and issuing a suspended sentence for Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Steve Gutterman

