Russian court upholds jail for two Pussy Riot members, frees third

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian appeals court on Wednesday upheld the two-year jail sentences handed down to two members of punk band Pussy Riot for a protest against Vladimir Putin in a cathedral but freed a third member by suspending her sentence.

A Moscow City Court judge said the court was leaving the sentences in place for Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and Maria Alyokhina, 24, and issuing a suspended sentence for Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30.