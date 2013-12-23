FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot freed in amnesty
#World News
December 23, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks to the media after she was released from prison in Krasnoyarsk, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova was freed from prison on Monday under an amnesty that allowed for her early release from a two-year sentence for a protest in a church against President Vladimir Putin.

Tolokonnikova shouted “Russia without Putin” after she was freed from a prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Bandmate Maria Alyokhina was released from a different jail hours earlier an dismissed the amnesty as a propaganda stunt.

Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva in Krasnoyarsk and Alissa de Carbonnel in Moscow; Writing by Steve Gutterman

