Second member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot freed in amnesty

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova was freed from prison on Monday under an amnesty that allowed for her early release from a two-year sentence for a protest in a church against President Vladimir Putin.
Tolokonnikova shouted “Russia without Putin” after she was freed from a prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Bandmate Maria Alyokhina was released from a different jail hours earlier an dismissed the amnesty as a propaganda stunt.
Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva in Krasnoyarsk and Alissa de Carbonnel in Moscow; Writing by Steve Gutterman