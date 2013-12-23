Second member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot freed in amnesty

Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks to the media after she was released from prison in Krasnoyarsk, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova was freed from prison on Monday under an amnesty that allowed for her early release from a two-year sentence for a protest in a church against President Vladimir Putin.

Tolokonnikova shouted “Russia without Putin” after she was freed from a prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Bandmate Maria Alyokhina was released from a different jail hours earlier an dismissed the amnesty as a propaganda stunt.