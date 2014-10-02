FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin pledges help to sanctions-hit companies, banks
October 2, 2014

Russia's Putin pledges help to sanctions-hit companies, banks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the government would help companies hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and that it would increase the capital of domestic banks.

“The government is prepared to support sectors and companies that have been hit by unwarranted foreign sanctions. This would include helping them raise capital. First and foremost, I mean financial institutions,” he told the VTB Russia Calling investment conference.

He also said that at least 30 billion roubles ($758 million) would be transferred to the chartered capital of VEB bank this year.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alessandra Prentice

