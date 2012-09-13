FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 13, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Banner reading "Death to Putin" briefly displayed in Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vladivostok September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A large black banner with the words “Death to the usurper Putin” was briefly draped over a billboard on an apartment building in Moscow on Tuesday before being removed.

It was not immediately clear who put up the banner, two days before opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin hope to draw tens of thousands of people at a protest march and rally.

Putin, in power since 2000, easily won a six-year presidential term in a March election despite a series of opposition protests that were the biggest of his 12-year rule.

The banner hung over half of a large car advertisement on the roof of a central Moscow building. It was soon removed, and police milled around the building.

Putin was in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.

In February, opposition activists hoisted a huge banner reading “Putin, go away” on a billboard on a roof facing the Kremlin.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
