Putin says Ukraine's decision to disbanded Berkut police will backfire
April 17, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Ukraine's decision to disbanded Berkut police will backfire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide phone-in in Moscow April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s Berkut riot police, a force disbanded by authorities in Kiev after being blamed for the deaths of protesters, had served honorably in the line of duty.

Answering a question from a former Berkut officer in televised call-in with the nation, Putin told him “there is no doubt you and your colleagues ... professionally and honorably carried out your duty.”

He said the decision to disband the force after deadly clashes during protests that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich would “backfire for the Ukrainian state because you cannot humiliate fighters and make kneel fighters who are defending the interests of the state.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
