Putin calls for swift action to improve Russia's business climate
April 8, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Putin calls for swift action to improve Russia's business climate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the board of the FSB security service in Moscow April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimetyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for swift action to improve Russia’s business climate, suggesting concern that flagging investment and growing capital that will hurt an already weakened economy.

“The business climate must be improved substantially in the very near future. We have spoken about this as one of our most important tasks. This must be done at a accelerated pace,” he told a meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, a state-run entity charged with improving Russia’s business climate.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
