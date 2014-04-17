FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Putin hails Russia's relationship with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday relations between Russia and China have developed to an all-time high and they will play a significant role on the global political stage.

“It..will significantly influence the modern architecture of international relations,” Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation, but added that they were “not considering the question of a military-political alliance.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly

