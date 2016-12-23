FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Putin says Russia will start supplying gas to Crimea in coming days
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 23, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

Putin says Russia will start supplying gas to Crimea in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the viewfinder of a camera during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

(Reuters) - Russia will start supplying natural gas to Crimea in coming days, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In the next two or three days we will announce the completion of works and that the supplies of gas have begun," Putin said at a year-end press-conference.

Russia is completing a gas pipeline that would connect the peninsula annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 with Russia's mainland.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Polina Devitt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.