Putin says Russia will start supplying gas to Crimea in coming days

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the viewfinder of a camera during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016.

(Reuters) - Russia will start supplying natural gas to Crimea in coming days, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In the next two or three days we will announce the completion of works and that the supplies of gas have begun," Putin said at a year-end press-conference.

Russia is completing a gas pipeline that would connect the peninsula annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 with Russia's mainland.