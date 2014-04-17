FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin admits Russian forces were deployed to Crimea
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Putin admits Russian forces were deployed to Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces had been active in Crimea in order to support local defense forces, the first time he has admitted deployment of Russian troops on the Black Sea peninsula.

“We had to take unavoidable steps so that events did not develop as they are currently developing in southeast Ukraine,” Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation. “Of course our troops stood behind Crimea’s self-defense forces.”

Reporting by Alexei Anischchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly

