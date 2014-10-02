FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia wants to move to national currencies in trade
October 2, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia wants to move to national currencies in trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants to shift to national currencies in trade deals with China and other countries, implying a shift away from the U.S. dollar.

“In the future we aim actively to use national currencies in energy resources trade to settle... international trade accounts, with China and other counties,” Putin told an investment conference. “In using national currencies, we see a serious mechanism for curbing risks.”

Reporting by Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush

