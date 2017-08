Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 27, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

KRASNAYA POLYANA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that cyber attacks or other types of interference in other countries' internal affairs were intolerable.

The U.S. government has formally accused Russia of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organizations in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.

Russian officials have denied those allegations.