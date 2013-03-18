FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin calls Cyprus deposit levy "unfair, dangerous"
#Business News
March 18, 2013 / 8:44 AM / 5 years ago

Putin calls Cyprus deposit levy "unfair, dangerous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called on Monday the proposed Cyprus levy on banking deposits “unfair, unprofessional and dangerous,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted the president as saying.

Peskov said that Putin held a special meeting on Monday to discuss developments in the debt-stricken Cyprus.

“Assessing the possible decision of imposing additional tax by Cyprus on deposits Putin said that this decision, if taken, would be unfair, unprofessional and dangerous,” Peskov told Reuters.

Russian banks had about $12 billion placed with Cypriot banks and corporate deposits amounted to $19 billion at the end of 2012, according to Moody’s rating agency.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
