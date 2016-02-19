FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin informed about detention of owner of Russia's largest airport: Kremlin
February 19, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Putin informed about detention of owner of Russia's largest airport: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Domodedovo Airport owner Dmitry Kamenshchik looks out from a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

МОSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the detention of the owner of Russia’s largest airport because it is a “high-profile case,” a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

“That kind of news is passed onto the president, including in this case”, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, told reporters when asked about it.

On Thursday, Russian law enforcement agencies said they had detained Dmitry Kamenshchik, the owner of Domodedovo airport, and that charges against him were linked to airport security measures at the time of a terrorist attack in 2011. On Friday, a court is due to decide whether to keep him in custody.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

