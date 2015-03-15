FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paper says Austrian doctor treating Putin for back problems
March 15, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Paper says Austrian doctor treating Putin for back problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - An Austrian newspaper reported on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was suffering from back problems, and that a Viennese orthopedic expert had traveled to Moscow to treat him.

The Kurier paper did not name the doctor or give the source of the information for its report, which comes amid widespread speculation on the Russian leader’s whereabouts.

Putin, who has not been seen in public or on live television broadcasts for more than a week, postponed a meeting with Kazakh and Belarussian leaders last week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not pick up his phone when contacted by Reuters to comment on the report.

Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Thomas Grove in Moscow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

