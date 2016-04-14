FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia needs to work more closely with intl sporting bodies
#Sports News
April 14, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Putin: Russia needs to work more closely with intl sporting bodies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a media forum of the All-Russia People's Front in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia needed to improve its work with international sporting organizations and react promptly to their requests.

Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, was referring to a scandal involving a large number of Russian sports people who had tested positive for the banned meldonium substance. He also said he did not think there was a political subtext to the scandal.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

