Putin: Russia needs to work more closely with intl sporting bodies

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a media forum of the All-Russia People's Front in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia needed to improve its work with international sporting organizations and react promptly to their requests.

Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, was referring to a scandal involving a large number of Russian sports people who had tested positive for the banned meldonium substance. He also said he did not think there was a political subtext to the scandal.