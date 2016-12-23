FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russian economy is on the mend
December 23, 2016 / 9:23 AM / 8 months ago

Putin says Russian economy is on the mend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economic contraction is slowing, capital flight is fading and real wages are starting to recover, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said the Russian economy was on track to contract by 0.5-0.6 percent this year, while inflation for the whole of 2016 was likely to reach 5.5 percent.

Putin said the budget deficit was seen at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, while net capital outflow was seen at up to $17 billion.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

