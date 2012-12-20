FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia insists on rebel Georgia regions' independence
#World News
December 20, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

Putin says Russia insists on rebel Georgia regions' independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will not back down on its decision to recognize Georgian breakaway regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia despite a recent parliamentary election that swept a new coalition to power.

“Russia cannot change its decision related to its acknowledgement of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent, by definition we cannot do that,” Putin said at an annual news conference when asked about his relationship with new Georgian authorities.

Putin said he saw positive signals from the new Georgian government led by Bidzina Ivanishvili - a billionaire businessman who made his fortune in Russia.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Douglas Busvine

