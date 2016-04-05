FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin creates national guard to fight terror, crime
April 5, 2016 / 2:18 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin creates national guard to fight terror, crime

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the preparations for the upcoming Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is creating a national guard to fight terrorism and organized crime, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

“The decisions have been taken, we are creating a new federal body of executive power,” Putin told a meeting with his key security officials in the Kremlin.

The national guard will be created on the basis of the Interior Ministry’s troops, Putin said. He said that Russia’s drug enforcement agency and federal migration service would be now subordinate to the Interior Ministry.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

