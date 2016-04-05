Russia's Putin creates national guard to fight terror, crime

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is creating a national guard to fight terrorism and organized crime, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

“The decisions have been taken, we are creating a new federal body of executive power,” Putin told a meeting with his key security officials in the Kremlin.

The national guard will be created on the basis of the Interior Ministry’s troops, Putin said. He said that Russia’s drug enforcement agency and federal migration service would be now subordinate to the Interior Ministry.