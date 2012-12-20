Russia's Putin dismisses talk of health problems

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Thursday talk that he is suffering from health problems, saying such speculation served the interests of his political opponents.

“This is only beneficial for political opponents who are trying to question the legitimacy and the effectiveness of the authorities,” he told a news conference.

“I can give the traditional answer to the health question: there’s no point in waiting.”

The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that Putin has serious health problems since he was seen limping at a September Asia-Pacific summit and Russian government sources told Reuters he was suffering from back trouble.