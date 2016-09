Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the United Russia party in Moscow, Russia, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Maximov/Pool

BISHKEK Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru in November, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Saturday.

He added that U.S. President Barack Obama was also expected to attend the summit.

Ushakov said Putin also planned to visit Japan in mid-December.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)