Russia should not cut itself off from foreign investment: Putin
#World News
May 26, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Russia should not cut itself off from foreign investment: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the country should not cut itself of from foreign investment and technologies.

“We should not, on any account, cut ourselves off” from the kind of foreign investment and technology that can drive economic growth, Putin told a conference of business people.

After annexing Ukraine’s Crimea region in March 2014, Russia was hit with Western sanctions that limited its access to foreign capital and technologies, especially for the banking, energy and defense sectors. Russia imposed retaliatory sanctions.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
