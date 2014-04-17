FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia has no interest in new 'Iron Curtain'
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 12:08 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia has no interest in new 'Iron Curtain'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would not seek to cut itself off from the outside world with a Soviet-style Iron Curtain.

“The Iron Curtain is a Soviet invention,” Putin said during a televised call-in with the nation. “We have no intention of closing off our country and our society from anyone.”

When asked whether he would be willing to remain president for life, Putin said: “No.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchu and Polina Devitt; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Louise Ireland

