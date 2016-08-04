FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to meet Japan's Abe, South Korean president in early September
August 4, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Putin to meet Japan's Abe, South Korean president in early September

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the commemoration of 100 years of the Russian chapel in Vrsic, Slovenia, July, 30, 2016.Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the first days of September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The two will meet in the port city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, an annual business conference hosted by Russia. The forum will take place Sept. 2-3.

Peskov told journalists that Putin would also meet South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly

