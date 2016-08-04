Putin to meet Japan's Abe, South Korean president in early September

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the first days of September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The two will meet in the port city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, an annual business conference hosted by Russia. The forum will take place Sept. 2-3.

Peskov told journalists that Putin would also meet South Korean President Park Geun-hye.