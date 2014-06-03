FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin to meet Merkel during D-Day visit, no plans to meet Obama
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 3, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Putin to meet Merkel during D-Day visit, no plans to meet Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

SOCHI Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in France on Friday during a visit on the 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings in World War Two, Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Plans for meetings with French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron during the visit to France had already been announced, but Ushakov told reporters no meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama is planned.

Separately, the Kremlin said that in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Putin and Merkel called for coordinated measures to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and discussed talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union on gas supplies.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.