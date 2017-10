Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during his address to an investment conference in Moscow October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called NATO a throwback to the Cold War era on Friday but said the Western military alliance can sometimes play a positive role.

“To some degree, under certain circumstances, if it acts on a mandate of U.N. Security Council, NATO can play a positive role. We will develop our relationship with this organisation,” Putin told soldiers at a Russian-leased base in Tajikistan.