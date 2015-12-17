FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin vows Nemtsov's killing will be solved, guilty punished
December 17, 2015

Putin vows Nemtsov's killing will be solved, guilty punished

People walk past flowers at the site where Russian politician Boris Nemtsov was killed, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, at the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge in central Moscow March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin pledged on Thursday that the killing of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov would be fully investigated and that the guilty, whoever they might be, would be punished.

Nemtsov was shot dead in February this year as he walked across a bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow.

“I knew him personally,” Putin said of Nemtsov at his annual news conference when asked about the killing. “He chose that way of political fighting, of personal attacks ... but I got used to that.”

“I do not think that a person must be killed (for this). I will never accept this. I believe that this crime must be investigated and punished.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

