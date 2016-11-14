Putin may discuss Syria with Obama in Peru: Kremlin spokesman

(Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama may discuss developments around Syria when both leaders come to Peru later this week, state TASS agency quoted Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Monday.

Dmitry Peskov said the two presidents may meet on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that Peru should host on November 19-20.

Peskov reiterated that Putin had no immediate plan to meet the U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person.