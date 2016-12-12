FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russian oil producers' meeting with Putin delayed again: source
#Commodities
December 12, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Russian oil producers' meeting with Putin delayed again: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a signing ceremony after a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016.Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting of Russia's energy commission and the country's leading oil producers, chaired by President Vladimir Putin and due to be held on Dec. 19, has been postponed again, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

The reason for the delay was not immediately clear.

It was expected that the commission, where Igor Sechin, Putin's long-standing ally and the head of country's largest oil producer Rosneft acts as the secretary, could discuss implementation of total oil production cuts of 300,000 barrels per day by Russia as agreed with OPEC on Saturday.

Sechin is known for his anti-OPEC stance and has repeatedly said that the group has lost its global influence due to a boom in shale oil production in the United States.

Russia's second largest producer Lukoil has said it is willing to cut production as part of the global deal. Tatneft, another large producer, said it would reduce its oil output by 20,000 barrels per day in 2017.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christian Lowe and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
