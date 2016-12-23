FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia will cut oil output, cooperate with OPEC as planned
#Business News
December 23, 2016 / 11:14 AM / 8 months ago

Putin says Russia will cut oil output, cooperate with OPEC as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will cut crude oil output and will cooperate with OPEC to support global oil prices, President Vladimir Putin said at his end-of-year news conference on Friday.

Putin said he hoped oil prices would stabilize at current levels, above the average oil price of $40 per barrel factored into Russia's budget.

Putin said the country's oil-dependent budget would receive an extra 1.75 trillion rubles ($28.65 billion) next year if oil prices averaged $50 per barrel.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

