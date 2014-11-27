FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Poroshenko speak on phone about southeast Ukraine: Kremlin
#World News
November 27, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko speak on phone about southeast Ukraine: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and the situation in southeast Ukraine with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the telephone on Wednesday evening, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the call was on the initiative of Ukraine. It gave no further details.

Violence in east Ukraine is continuing despite a September ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of backing the rebels with troops and equipment. Moscow denies this.

Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
