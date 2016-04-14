Russia's Putin says too early to say if he will seek new term in 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was too early to say whether he would seek a new term in the Kremlin in elections due in 2018.

“We should think now not about where and how we will work in the future,” Putin told his annual televised phone-in. “We should think about how to justify people’s trust today, how to achieve the goals we set for ourselves, the promises we made.”

“We will take the relevant decisions depending on how the situation develops and on how the work proceeds.”