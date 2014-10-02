FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia still plans privatization of energy companies
#World News
October 2, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia still plans privatization of energy companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will move ahead with the privatization of key energy companies, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“We are looking into the possibility of going to the market with large stakes in our largest energy companies, which are controlled by the state,” Putin told the VTB Russia Calling investment conference.

The Russian government has said it plans to sell 19.5 percent of Rosneft.

Russia set out its privatization plans for a number of companies in 2010, aiming to boost state coffers and improve corporate governance, but the initiative has been dogged by delays.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
