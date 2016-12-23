Putin says Russia received Glencore, Qatar payment for Rosneft

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian state budget has received a payment from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) to pay for a stake in oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Speaking at his annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said Glencore's and Qatar's ownership of the stake in Rosneft will have a positive impact on Rosneft's management.

Related Coverage Russian Finance Minister says Rosneft deal had no impact on ruble