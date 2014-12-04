Rouble falls sharply as Putin blames West over Ukraine in keynote speech

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin began making a state-of-the-nation address, in which he repeated his harsh criticism of the West and blamed it for the crisis in Ukraine.

At 0925 GMT the rouble was down 0.6 percent against the dollar on the day at 53.52, and down 0.3 percent against the euro at 65.88. The rouble had rallied before the speech and had been up around 1.5 percent against both currencies as it began.