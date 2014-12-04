FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble falls sharply as Putin blames West over Ukraine in keynote speech
#World News
December 4, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble falls sharply as Putin blames West over Ukraine in keynote speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin began making a state-of-the-nation address, in which he repeated his harsh criticism of the West and blamed it for the crisis in Ukraine.

At 0925 GMT the rouble was down 0.6 percent against the dollar on the day at 53.52, and down 0.3 percent against the euro at 65.88. The rouble had rallied before the speech and had been up around 1.5 percent against both currencies as it began.

Reporting By Jason Bush, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

