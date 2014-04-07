Putin tells security service to be on alert, warns on NGOs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told the FSB security service on Monday to be on the alert against militant attacks and said Russia must not let non-governmental organizations be used for “destructive” purposes “as in Ukraine”.

Putin’s remarks, quoted by Interfax news agency, made clear the FSB must not let its guard down following the Sochi Winter Olympics and signaled concern about the danger of internal dissent being fuelled by the West following events in Ukraine.