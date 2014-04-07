FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin tells security service to be on alert, warns on NGOs
April 7, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Putin tells security service to be on alert, warns on NGOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin answers a journalist's question during a televised news conference in Sochi January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told the FSB security service on Monday to be on the alert against militant attacks and said Russia must not let non-governmental organizations be used for “destructive” purposes “as in Ukraine”.

Putin’s remarks, quoted by Interfax news agency, made clear the FSB must not let its guard down following the Sochi Winter Olympics and signaled concern about the danger of internal dissent being fuelled by the West following events in Ukraine.

Reporting by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Steve Gutterman

