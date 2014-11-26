FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia is not a threat to anyone
November 26, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia is not a threat to anyone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would safeguard its own security and that of its allies but posed a threat to no one.

“We pose no threat to anyone and do not intend to get involved in any geopolitical games or intrigues, let alone conflicts, no matter who tries to draw us into them or how they do so,” Putin told a meeting with military chiefs in his state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“At the same time, it is indispensable to securely safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of Russia and the security of our allies.”

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

