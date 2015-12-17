Putin says will not agree to outside force deciding who rules Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would never agree to any outside force deciding on who should rule Syria and added that there was no way to resolve the Syria crisis other than a political solution.
Putin also said Moscow supported in general Washington’s initiative to prepare a resolution in the UN Security Council on Syria, adding the draft resolution was acceptable as a whole.
