Moldovan breakaway region should be allowed to choose fate: Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the people of Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region should have the right to decide their own fate and stressed the need for negotiations.
“People should be allowed to determine their own destiny. That’s what we will work on with our partners,” Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation.
