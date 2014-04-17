FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moldovan breakaway region should be allowed to choose fate: Putin
#World News
April 17, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Moldovan breakaway region should be allowed to choose fate: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the people of Moldova’s breakaway Transdniestria region should have the right to decide their own fate and stressed the need for negotiations.

“People should be allowed to determine their own destiny. That’s what we will work on with our partners,” Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin, Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly

