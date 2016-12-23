Kremlin says Russia will never initiate an arms race: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has never initiated an arms race and never will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Friday he was unfazed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to boost the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Trump, asked to clarify his comments about expanding U.S. nuclear weapons capability, said, "Let it be an arms race," and that the United States would win it, MSNBC reported on Friday.