Russia's Putin hopes dialogue with Trump will continue

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he hoped for further dialogue with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump after their meeting in Hamburg earlier this month on the fringes of the G20 summit.

"If the dialogue were to go on, as you've said in this sense, in a humanitarian sense, there is the chance to hope that the dialogue develops further," Putin said during a meeting with workers from the Lebedinsky mine in the Belgorod region.

The meeting was aired by the Russia 24 TV channel.

Putin once again praised Trump's ability "to listen".

"He reacts to the interlocutor, at the reasons, he is involved in the discussion even if he doesn't like something and he doesn't agree with something, he asks some questions, reacts to the interlocutor's reasoning," Putin said.

In Hamburg, Putin said he believed he had already established a personal relationship with Trump, adding that "the TV Trump is very different from the person in reality".

Speaking about crisis in Ukraine, Putin said on Friday that he hope it would eventually be resolved "bloodlessly" and via "democratic processes".