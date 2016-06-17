Putin says he called Trump flamboyant, did not give other assessment

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump is a flamboyant person, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, referring to previous comments he had made.

“I have said he is flamboyant,” Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. “He is, isn’t he? I did not give any other assessment of him.”

He also said that based on Trump’s remarks, he favors restoring full U.S.-Russia relations.

“What’s wrong with that?” Putin asked.