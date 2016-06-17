FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says he called Trump flamboyant, did not give other assessment
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2016 / 1:23 PM / a year ago

Putin says he called Trump flamboyant, did not give other assessment

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump is a flamboyant person, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, referring to previous comments he had made.

“I have said he is flamboyant,” Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. “He is, isn’t he? I did not give any other assessment of him.”

He also said that based on Trump’s remarks, he favors restoring full U.S.-Russia relations.

“What’s wrong with that?” Putin asked.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.